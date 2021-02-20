Burnley and West Bromwich Albion can only manage a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor

On Saturday, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion were held to a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor. Burnley were looking to pick up points after winning last match. West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Burnley are in 15th place on the table and has 28 points while West Bromwich Albion sit in 19th with 14 points after 25 matches.

For Burnley, Joel Mumbongo came on for Matt Phillips, while West Brom brought on Dara O'Shea to replace Matt Phillips.

The referee booked Jack Cork, Ben Mee and Matthew Lowton for Burnley and Semi Ajayi saw the red card, for West Bromwich Albion.

Burnley will next travel to Tottenham Hotspur, while West Bromwich Albion will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.