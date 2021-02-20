Borussia Dortmund cruise past Schalke, scoring 4 without reply at The Veltins-Arena

Schalke were defeated at home by Dortmund at The Veltins-Arena on Saturday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Schalke wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Union Berlin in their previous match. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, secured a point against Hoffenheim in their previous match. As it stands, Schalke and Borussia Dortmund currently occupy 18th and 6th spots in the table, with 9 points and 36 points respectively after 22 matches.

Borussia Dortmund started strongly in the first half, with Jadon Sancho opening the rout in minute 42. Later, Borussia Dortmund took the lead with a goal form a goal from Erling Haaland in the 45th minute just before half-time, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Borussia Dortmund continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Raphael Guerreiro opening the scoring, 60 minutes in. Later, Borussia Dortmund scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Erling Haaland, scoring his second goal in the 79th minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 4-0.

There were bookings for Matthew Hoppe and Sead Kolasinac from Schalke and Jude Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud for Dortmund.

Schalke will next travel to Stuttgart, while Borussia Dortmund will face Arminia Bielefeld at home.