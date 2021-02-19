Wolfsburg cruise past Arminia, scoring 3 without reply at the Schüco Arena

Wolfsburg snatched all three points from Arminia Bielefeld in a 3-0 victory on Friday, at the Schüco Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Arminia Bielefeld arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, were unable to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 0-0 draw. As things stand, Arminia Bielefeld are in 16th place on the table and has 18 points while Wolfsburg sit in 3rd with 42 points after 22 matches.

Wolfsburg dominated the first half, with Renato Steffen opening the rout in the 29th minute. Later, Wolfsburg scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a new goal from Renato Steffen, scoring his second goal in the 47th minute just before half-time. The first half ended 2-0.

The second half started favourably for Wolfsburg, with a goal from Maximilian Arnold in the 54th minute, sealing a resounding 3-0 victory for the away side.

For Arminia, Masaya Okugawa, Sergio Cordova, Christian Gebauer, Nathan De Medina and Sven Schipplock came on for Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst and Maxence Lacroix, while Wolfsburg replaced Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Philipp, Josip Brekalo, Bartosz Bialek and Marin Pongracic with Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst and Maxence Lacroix.

The referee booked two players from Wolfsburg, John Brooks and Josuha Guilavogui.

Arminia Bielefeld will next play Borussia Dortmund away, with Wolfsburg facing Hertha Berlin at home.