Jubilant Torino take all 3 points against Cagliari, in a 1-0 win

Torino snatched all three points from Cagliari in a 1-0 victory on Friday, at the Sardegna Arena. Cagliari were looking to get back winning ways after losing 1-0 to Atalanta in their last match. Torino had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Genoa. As the table looks today, Cagliari and Torino currently occupy 18th and 17th spots in the table, with 15 points and 20 points respectively after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Torino continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Bremer, 76 minutes in, sealing a resounding 1-0 victory for the away side.

For Cagliari, Alberto Cerri, Gaston Pereiro, Leonardo Pavoletti and Alfred Duncan came on for Simone Zaza, Sasa Lukic and Wilfried Stephane Singo, while Torino brought on Federico Bonazzoli, Daniele Baselli and Mergim Vojvoda to replace Simone Zaza, Sasa Lukic and Wilfried Stephane Singo.

There were bookings for Giovanni Simeone, Luca Ceppitelli and Gabriele Zappa from Cagliari and Sasa Lukic and Andrea Belotti for Torino.

Cagliari will play away against Crotone, while Torino will face Sassuolo at home.