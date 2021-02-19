Home win for Real Betis as they ease past Getafe 1-0

Getafe on away loss to Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Friday. Real Betis were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Getafe, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Real Sociedad. Following today's result, Real Betis are in 6th place, with 36 points from 24 matches, while Getafe sit in 14th, with 24 points from 24.

After a goalless first half, Real Betis continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to Borja Iglesias opening the scoring in the 84th minute, and the game ended 1-0.

For Betis, Cristian Tello, Borja Iglesias, Joaquin, Juanmi and William Carvalho came on for Angel Rodriguez, Allan Nyom, Nemanja Maksimovic and Cucho Hernandez, while Getafe brought on Carles Alena, Takefusa Kubo, Enes Ünal and Jaime Mata to replace Angel Rodriguez, Allan Nyom, Nemanja Maksimovic and Cucho Hernandez.

The referee booked Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez, Andres Guardado and William Carvalho from Betis and William Carvalho (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Getafe's Erick Cabaco, Mauro Arambarri, Sofian Chakla and Allan Nyom also received yellows.

Real Betis will next travel to Cádiz, while Getafe will face Valencia at home.