Fiorentina run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Stadio Artemio Franchi

Spezia suffered an away loss to Fiorentina on Friday at Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Sampdoria. Spezia Calcio were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against AC Milan and Sassuolo. As the table looks today, Fiorentina and Spezia Calcio are 16th, (22 points) and 13th, (24 points), spots respectively, after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Fiorentina started the second half on an intensified spirit, with early goal from Dusan Vlahovic in the 48th minute. Later, Fiorentina scored again thanks to a goal from Gaetano Castrovilli, 64 minutes in to establish the 2-0. Later, Fiorentina took the lead with a goal form a goal from Valentin Eysseric, 82 minutes in, sealing a resounding 3-0 victory for the home side.

For Fiorentina Gaetano Castrovilli, Valentin Eysseric, Borja Valero, Martin Caceres and Igor came on for Giacomo Bonaventura, Christian Kouame, Sofyan Amrabat, Lorenzo Venuti and Cristiano Biraghi, while Spezia brought on Juan Ramos, Daniele Verde, Andrey Galabinov, Leo Sena and Roberto Piccoli to replace Riccardo Marchizza, Riccardo Saponara, Kevin Agudelo, Giulio Maggiore and Luca Vignali.

The referee booked Sofyan Amrabat, Valentin Eysseric, Borja Valero and Lucas Martinez Quarta for Fiorentina.

Fiorentina will next travel to Udinese, while Spezia Calcio will face Parma at home.