Manchester City travel to Everton and secure victory

Man City enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday. Everton arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Fulham. Manchester City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. After today's result, Everton are currently 7th with 37 points from 16 matches, while Manchester City sit in 1st, with 56 points from 16.

Manchester City started the game well, following Phil Foden opening the scoring, 32 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Richarlison, 37 minutes in brought Everton level, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Manchester City continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Riyad Mahrez, 63 minutes in. Later, Manchester City scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Bernardo Silva in the 77th minute. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for Manchester City.

For Everton Seamus Coleman, Joshua King and James Rodriguez came on for Yerry Mina, Alex Iwobi and Tom Davies, while Man City replaced Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho with Raheem Sterling and Rodri.

There were bookings for Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison from Everton and Raheem Sterling for Man City.

Manchester City and Everton will next play away to Arsenal and Liverpool respectively.