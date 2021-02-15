No reply from Sheffield, as The Hammers rampage to 3

The Hammers snatched all three points from Sheffield in a 3-0 victory on Monday, at London Stadium. West Ham arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Fulham in their previous game. Sheffield United, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Chelsea. As it stands, West Ham and Sheffield United currently occupy 4th and 20th spots in the table, with 42 points and 11 points respectively after 24 matches.

West Ham started well as, with Declan Rice opening the rout just before half-time

West Ham continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Issa Diop opening the scoring, 58 minutes in. Later, West Ham took the lead with a goal form a goal from Ryan Fredericks in the 90th minute just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for West Ham.

For West Ham Mark Noble, Said Benrahma and Ryan Fredericks came on for Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard and Ben Johnson, while Sheffield replaced Oliver McBurnie and Phil Jagielka with Oliver Norwood and John Egan.

The referee booked Chris Basham and John Lundstram for Sheffield United.

West Ham will play their next fixture at home against Tottenham Hotspur, while Sheffield United will face Fulham away.