Newcastle United succumb to Chelsea with 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge

Newcastle on away loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday. Both Chelsea and Newcastle United arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Chelsea were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Sheffield United away (2-1), the other to Tottenham Hotspur away (1-0). Newcastle United, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-2 victory against Southampton. After today's result, Chelsea are in 4th place, with 42 points from 24 matches, while Newcastle United sit in 17th, with 25 points from 24.

Chelsea started strong and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Olivier Giroud, 31 minutes in. Later, Chelsea took the lead with a goal form a goal from Timo Werner in the 39th minute. The score at half time was 2-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 2-0.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Chelsea Olivier Giroud, N`Golo Kante and Reece James came on for Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Newcastle brought on Joelinton, Ryan Fraser and Andy Carroll to replace Dwight Gayle, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joseph Willock.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Next up, Chelsea are away to Southampton, whilst Newcastle United will travel to face Manchester United.