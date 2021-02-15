Bayern Munich draw with Arminia Bielefeld: 3-3 at The Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich were held to 3-3 draw by Arminia Bielefeld down on Monday at The Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Hertha Berlin away and Hoffenheim at home, by 1-0 and 4-1 respectively. Arminia Bielefeld had lost their previous match against Cologne. As the table looks today, Bayern Munich are in 1st place, with 49 points from 21 matches, while Arminia Bielefeld sit in 16th, with 18 points from 21.

Arminia Bielefeld started well with, following Michel Vlap opening the scoring in the 9th minute. Later, Arminia Bielefeld took the lead with a goal form a goal from Amos Pieper in the 37th minute and the first half ended 2-0.

The second half started in favour of Bayern Munich, beginning with early goal from Robert Lewandowski in the 48th minute. However, Arminia Bielefeld increased their advantage 3-1 with a Christian Gebauer goal in the 49th minute. However, Bayern Munich hit back, 57 minutes in, with a goal from Corentin Tolisso. Later, Bayern Munich took the lead with a goal form a goal from Alphonso Davies, 69 minutes in. The game ended a 3-3 draw.

For Bayern, Joshua Kimmich came on for Ritsu Doan, Andreas Voglsammer, Michel Vlap and Fabian Klos, while Arminia replaced Christian Gebauer, Nils Seufert, Sergio Cordova and Mike Van der Hoorn with Ritsu Doan, Andreas Voglsammer, Michel Vlap and Fabian Klos.

There were bookings for Corentin Tolisso from Bayern and Fabian Kunze for Arminia.

Bayern Munich will next travel to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Arminia Bielefeld will face Wolfsburg at home.