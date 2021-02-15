Athletic Club run riot, scoring 4 without reply at Estadio Ramon de Carranza

Athletic Bilbao eased past Cádiz in a 4-0 victory on Monday at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Cádiz were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 4-1 to Real Sociedad. Athletic Club, on the other hand, are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. Following today's result, Cádiz and Athletic Club are 15th, (24 points) and 10th, (28 points), in the league respectively, after 23 matches.

Athletic Club started the first half well, with early goal from Alex Berenguer in the 5th minute. Later, Athletic Club scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Unai Lopez to make it 2-0. Later, Athletic Club took the lead with a goal form a new goal from Alex Berenguer, scoring his second goal, 29 minutes in, to take a 3-0 lead into half time.

The second half started all good for Athletic Club, with Inaki Williams opening the scoring, 52 minutes in. The game ended with a 4-0 victory for Athletic Club.

For Cádiz, Ivan Alejo, Ivan Saponjic, Ruben Sobrino, Jairo Izquierdo and Alex Martin came on for Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Unai Lopez, Ander Capa and Alex Berenguer, while Athletic Bilbao brought on Jon Morcillo, Asier Villalibre, Unai Vencedor, Inigo Lekue and Ibai Gomez to replace Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Unai Lopez, Ander Capa and Alex Berenguer.

There were bookings for Juan Cala, Fali and Ivan Saponjic from Cádiz and Unai Nunez and Mikel Vesga for Athletic Bilbao.

Cádiz will next travel to Barcelona, while Athletic Club will face Villarreal at home.