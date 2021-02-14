Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach can only manage a 0-0 draw at The Volkswagen Arena

Sunday's fixture between Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach delivered a goalless draw at The Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Augsburg away (2-0), the other to SC Freiburg at home (3-0). Borussia Mönchengladbach lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Cologne. After today's result, Wolfsburg are in 4th place, with 39 points from 21 matches, while Borussia Mönchengladbach sit in 7th, with 33 points from 21.

For Wolfsburg Joao Victor came on for Renato Steffen, while Mönchengladbach brought on Hannes Wolf and Breel Embolo to replace Valentino Lazaro and Jonas Hofmann.

There were bookings for John Brooks from Wolfsburg and Ramy Bensebaini, Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo for Mönchengladbach.

Wolfsburg will play their next fixture away against Arminia Bielefeld, while Borussia Mönchengladbach will face Mainz at home.