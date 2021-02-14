Southampton succumb to Wolverhampton Wanderers with 2-1 defeat at St. Mary's Stadium

Wolves enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday. Southampton were looking to get back winning ways after losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in their last fixture. Wolverhampton Wanderers secured a point against Leicester City in their previous match. Following today's result, Southampton are in 13th place, with 29 points from 24 matches, while Wolverhampton Wanderers sit in 12th, with 30 points from 24.

Southampton started strong and were rewarded, beginning with Danny Ings opening the scoring, 25 minutes in and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Wolverhampton Wanderers staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to Ruben Neves opening the scoring in the 53rd minute. Later, Wolverhampton Wanderers scored again and turned the match thanks to a goal from Pedro Neto in the 66th minute, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the away side.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Southampton Moussa Djenepo, Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu came on for Takumi Minamino, Stuart Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters, while Wolves brought on Fernando Marcal, Fabio Silva and Max Kilman to replace Jonny Castro, Willian Jose and Pedro Neto.

There were bookings for Oriol Romeu and Jan Bednarek from Southampton and Romain Saiss and Pedro Neto for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton will next play at home to Leeds United and Chelsea respectively.