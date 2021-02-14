Sampdoria narrowly beat Fiorentina at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Fiorentina fell to an away defeat at the hands of Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday. Sampdoria arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Benevento. Fiorentina lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Internazionale. Following today's result, Sampdoria and Fiorentina are 10th, (30 points) and 16th, (22 points), spots respectively, after 22 matches.

Sampdoria started strongly in the first half, with Keita Balde opening the scoring, 31 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Dusan Vlahovic, 37 minutes in brought Fiorentina level, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

Sampdoria continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Fabio Quagliarella, 71 minutes in, which sealed the victory for Sampdoria.

Both coaches made their full set of substitutions. For Sampdoria, Antonio Candreva, Fabio Quagliarella, Albin Ekdal and Mehdi Leris came on for Mikkel Damsgaard, Jakub Jankto, Adrien Silva and Keita Balde, while Fiorentina brought on Kevin Malcuit and Jose Callejon to replace Lorenzo Venuti and German Pezzella.

There were bookings for Mikkel Damsgaard from Sampdoria and Lorenzo Venuti, Erick Pulgar and Giacomo Bonaventura for Fiorentina.

Sampdoria will next travel to Lazio, while Fiorentina will face Spezia Calcio at home.