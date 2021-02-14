Roma blaze past Udinese, scoring 3 at Stadio Olimpico without reply

Roma strolled past Udinese with a 3-0 win on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico. Roma arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Juventus while Udinese were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Hellas Verona and Spezia Calcio. As the table looks today, Roma and Udinese currently occupy 3rd and 14th spots in the league, with 43 points and 24 points respectively after 22 matches.

Roma started strong and were rewarded, with early goal from Jordan Veretout in the 5th minute. Later, Roma scored again and increased their advantage thanks to another goal from Jordan Veretout, scoring his second goal, 25 minutes in, finalising the first half with a 2-0.

Roma continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Pedro just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 3-0 victory for the home side.

For Roma, Edin Dzeko, Pedro, Amadou Diawara and Bruno Peres came on for Jens Stryger Larsen, Fernando Llorente, Marvin Zeegelaar, Tolgay Arslan and Walace, while Udinese replaced Nahuel Molina, Stefano Okaka, Thomas Ouwejan, Jean-Victor Makengo and Ilija Nestorovski with Jens Stryger Larsen, Fernando Llorente, Marvin Zeegelaar, Tolgay Arslan and Walace.

The referee booked Lorenzo Pellegrini and Jordan Veretout for Roma.

Udinese and Roma will next play away to Parma and Benevento respectively.