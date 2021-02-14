Real Madrid avoid defeat and secure a 2-0 victory at home to Valencia

Madrid enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Valencia at the Alfredo di Stéfano on Sunday. Real Madrid were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-1 victory against Huesca. Valencia are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. After today's result, Real Madrid are in 2nd place on the table and has 49 points while Valencia sit in 12th with 24 points after 23 matches.

Real Madrid dominated the first half, beginning with Karim Benzema opening the scoring, 12 minutes in. Later, Real Madrid took the lead with a goal form a goal from Toni Kroos in the 42nd minute just before half-time to see out the first half 2-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Madrid, Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Arribas, Mariano Diaz and Isco came on for Manu Vallejo, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass and Maxi Gomez, while Valencia brought on Kevin Gameiro, Yunus Musah, Christian Oliva, Kang In Lee and Patrick Cutrone to replace Manu Vallejo, Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass and Maxi Gomez.

The referee booked three players from Valencia, Goncalo Guedes, Uros Racic and Thierry Correia.

Real Madrid will play their next fixture away against Real Valladolid, while Valencia will face Celta Vigo at home.