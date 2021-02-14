Points secure for Sassuolo, following a hard fought win

Crotone fell to a home defeat at the hands of Sassuolo at Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Crotone were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 4-0 to AC Milan. Sassuolo, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Spezia Calcio. Following today's result, Crotone are in 20th place on the table and has 12 points while Sassuolo sit in 8th with 34 points after 22 matches.

The first half of the game started favourably for Sassuolo, beginning with a goal from Domenico Berardi in the 14th minute. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Adam Ounas in the 26th minute brought Crotone level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Sassuolo started the second half on an intensified spirit, following early penalty goal from Francesco Caputo in the 49th minute, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the away side.

For Crotone Milos Vulic, Simeon Nwankwo, Emmanuel Riviere and Andrea Rispoli came on for Jacopo Petriccione, Samuel Di Carmine, Arkadiusz Reca and Adam Ounas, while Sassuolo brought on Hamed Junior Traore, Gregoire Defrel, Pedro Obiang, Jeremy Toljan and Kaan Ayhan to replace Maxime Lopez, Francesco Caputo, Francesco Magnanelli, Domenico Berardi and Mert Muldur.

There were bookings for Milos Vulic from Crotone and Federico Peluso for Sassuolo.

Crotone will next play Juventus away, with Sassuolo facing Bologna at home.