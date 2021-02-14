Points secure for Real Sociedad, following a hard fought win

Real delivered a resounding 1-0 victory against Getafe on Sunday, at The Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Getafe were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-0 to Seville. Real Sociedad were looking to extend their winning run after a 4-1 victory against Cádiz. As the table looks today, Getafe are in 13th place on the table and has 24 points while Real Sociedad sit in 5th with 38 points after 23 matches.

Real Sociedad started the first half well, beginning with a goal from Alexander Isak in the 30th minute, finalising the first half with a 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Getafe, Takefusa Kubo, Carles Alena, Enes Ünal, Francisco Portillo and Angel Rodriguez came on for Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva and Illarramendi, while Real replaced Portu, Carlos Fernandez, Ander Barrenetxea, Robin Le Normand and Ander Guevara with Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal, David Silva and Illarramendi.

There were bookings for Sofian Chakla, Cucho Hernandez and Francisco Portillo from Getafe and Portu, Carlos Fernandez and Ander Barrenetxea for Real.

Getafe will next travel to Real Betis, while Real Sociedad will face Alaves at home.