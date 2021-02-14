Osasuna take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Levante

Osasuna delivered a resounding 1-0 victory against Levante on Sunday, at the Ciutat de Valencia. Levante wanted to improve their league standing after a 2-2 draw against Granada. Osasuna were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Eibar. After today's result, Levante and Osasuna sit 10th, (27 points) and 12th, (25 points), in the table respectively, after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Osasuna continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Ante Budimir opening the scoring in the 74th minute, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Levante Enis Bardhi, Jose Luis Morales, Jorge De Frutos Sebastian, Carlos Clerc and Son came on for Rober Pier, Sergio Leon, Ruben Rochina, Tono and Jorge Miramon, while Osasuna brought on Ante Budimir, Enrique Barja, Manuel Sanchez De La Pena, Oier and Unai Garcia to replace Jonathan Calleri, Roberto Torres, Inigo Perez, Ruben Garcia and Jon Moncayola.

There were bookings for Tono from Levante and Jonathan Calleri and Jon Moncayola for Osasuna.

Levante will play their next fixture away against Atletico Madrid, while Osasuna will face Seville at home.