Its all even at The Hawthorns, after West Bromwich Albion draw 1-1 with Manchester United

On Sunday, West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns. West Bromwich Albion were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United secured a point against Everton in their previous match. As the table looks today, West Bromwich Albion are in 19th place on the table and has 13 points while Manchester United sit in 2nd with 46 points after 24 matches.

West Bromwich Albion started strongly in the first half, thanks to early goal from Mbaye Diagne in the 2nd minute. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Bruno Fernandes just before half-time brought Manchester United level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

The referee booked Conor Gallagher, Kyle Bartley, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Robert Snodgrass and Mbaye Diagne for West Bromwich Albion.

West Bromwich Albion will next travel to Burnley, while Manchester United will face Newcastle United at home.