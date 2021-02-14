Home defeat for Villarreal, as Real Betis secure the win (2-1)

Betis snatched all three points from Villarreal in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at the Estadio El Madrigal. Villarreal wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Elche. Real Betis were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Barcelona. As the table looks today, Villarreal are currently 6th with 36 points from 23 matches, while Real Betis sit in 7th, with 33 points from 23.

Real Betis started strong and were rewarded, following a goal from Nabil Fekir just before half-time and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Real Betis staged a comeback in the second half, beginning with a goal from Emerson, 52 minutes in. Villarreal hit back thanks to a goal from Gerard Moreno, 65 minutes in to establish the 2-1, and the game ended 2-1.

For Villarreal Pervis Estupinan, Daniel Raba, Carlos Bacca, Jaume Costa and Fer Nino came on for Alfonso Pedraza, Alex Baena, Paco Alcacer, Moi Gomez and Juan Foyth, while Betis brought on Sidnei, Martin Montoya and William Carvalho to replace Victor Ruiz, Aitor Ruibal and Loren Moron.

There were bookings for Dani Parejo, Juan Foyth and Ruben Pena from Villarreal and Emerson and Juan Miranda for Betis.

Villarreal will next travel to Athletic Club, while Real Betis will face Getafe at home.