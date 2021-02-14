Frankfurt seal the victory in the second half against Cologne

Frankfurt beats Cologne 2-0 on Sunday at The Commerzbank Arena. Both Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne arrived on the back of wins. Eintracht Frankfurt were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Hoffenheim away and Hertha Berlin at home, by 3-1 and 3-1 respectively whilst Cologne were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Borussia Mönchengladbach and Arminia Bielefeld. After today's result, Eintracht Frankfurt are in 3rd place on the table and has 39 points while Cologne sit in 14th with 21 points after 21 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Eintracht Frankfurt continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Andre Silva opening the scoring in the 57th minute. Later, Eintracht Frankfurt took the lead with a goal form a goal from Evan N`Dicka in the 79th minute, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the home side.

For Frankfurt, Luka Jovic, Sebastian Rode, Almamy Toure, Steven Zuber and Ajdin Hrustic came on for Ondrej Duda, Emmanuel Dennis, Salih Ozcan, Marius Wolf and Jannes Horn, while Cologne replaced Jan Thielmann, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare, Dominick Drexler, Dimitris Limnios and Noah Katterbach with Ondrej Duda, Emmanuel Dennis, Salih Ozcan, Marius Wolf and Jannes Horn.

There were bookings for Djibril Sow, Almamy Toure and Filip Kostic from Frankfurt and Jorge Mere for Cologne.

Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt will next play at home to Stuttgart and Bayern Munich respectively.