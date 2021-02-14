Everton fail to stop visitors as Fulham seal a 2-0 victory

Fulham delivered a resounding 2-0 victory against Everton on Sunday, at Goodison Park. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Everton were looking for a victory following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Manchester United in their previous game. Fulham secured a point against West Ham in their previous match. As things stand, Everton and Fulham are 7th, (37 points) and 18th, (18 points), in the table respectively, after 24 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Fulham started the second half on an intensified spirit, following early goal from Josh Maja in the 48th minute. Later, Fulham scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Josh Maja, scoring his second goal, 65 minutes in to hand victory to the visitors.

Both teams used all their substitutes. For Everton, Michael Keane, Joshua King and Bernard came on for Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies and James Rodriguez, while Fulham brought on Ivan Cavaleiro, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Joshua Onomah to replace Josh Maja, Ademola Lookman and Mario Lemina.

There were bookings for Michael Keane from Everton and Joshua Onomah for Fulham.

Everton will next play Liverpool away, with Fulham facing Sheffield United at home.