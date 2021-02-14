Atalanta take all 3 points, after 1-0 victory against Cagliari

Atalanta eased past Cagliari in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Sardegna Arena. Cagliari were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Lazio. Atalanta, on the other hand, secured a point against Torino in their previous match. As it stands, Cagliari and Atalanta currently occupy 18th and 7th spots in the table, with 15 points and 40 points respectively after 22 matches.

After a goalless first half, Atalanta continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Luis Muriel opening the scoring just before the final whistle, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

For Cagliari, Leonardo Pavoletti, Alfred Duncan, Alessandro Deiola and Alberto Cerri came on for Mario Pasalic, Matteo Pessina, Bosko Sutalo, Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata, while Atalanta brought on Aleksey Miranchuk, Marten De Roon, Joakim Maehle, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi to replace Mario Pasalic, Matteo Pessina, Bosko Sutalo, Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata.

There were bookings for Sebastian Walukiewicz, Daniele Rugani and Babis Lykogiannis from Cagliari and Cristian Romero, Josip Ilicic and Marten De Roon for Atalanta.

Atalanta and Cagliari will next play at home to Napoli and Torino respectively.