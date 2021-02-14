Arsenal take all 3 points, after 4-2 victory against Leeds United

Arsenal strolled past Leeds with a 4-2 win on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Aston Villa. Leeds United were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in their last match. As the table looks today, Arsenal are in 10th place on the table and has 34 points while Leeds United sit in 11th with 32 points after 24 matches.

Arsenal started strongly in the first half, beginning with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opening the scoring in the 13th minute. Later, Arsenal scored again and increased their advantage thanks to another goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to make it 2-0. Later, Arsenal scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Hector Bellerin to make it 3-0. Later, Arsenal scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, completing a hat trick in the 47th minute just before half-time, thereby seeing the first half to a 4-0.

Leeds United took the initiative in the second half, following a goal from Pascal Struijk in the 58th minute. Later, Leeds United took the lead with a goal form a goal from Helder Costa in the 69th minute. The game ended with a 4-2 victory for Arsenal.

As for substitutions, for Arsenal, Willian, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding came on for Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos, while Leeds brought on Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts and Niall Huggins to replace Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski.

The referee booked two players from Leeds United, Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas.

Arsenal will next play Manchester City at home, with Leeds United facing Wolverhampton Wanderers away.