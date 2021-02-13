Werder Bremen play out a goal-less draw against SC Freiburg at The Wohninvest Weserstadion

On Saturday, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg were held to a 0-0 draw at The Wohninvest Weserstadion. Werder Bremen arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Schalke in their previous game. SC Freiburg were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund. As the table looks today, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg sit 11th, (23 points) and 8th, (31 points), in the table respectively, after 21 matches.

For Werder Bremen Niklas Moisander, Davie Selke, Yuya Osako, Leonardo Bittencourt and Christian Gross came on for Milos Veljkovic, Josh Sargent, Kevin Mohwald, Romano Schmid and Ludwig Augustinsson, while Freiburg brought on Lucas Holer, Nils Petersen, Janik Haberer and Lukas Kubler to replace Ermedin Demirovic, Woo-yeong Jeong, Baptiste Santamaria and Dominique Heintz.

The referee booked Nicolas Hofler and Dominique Heintz for SC Freiburg.

Werder Bremen will next play Hoffenheim away, with SC Freiburg facing Union Berlin at home.