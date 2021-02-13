Visitors leave with nothing as Seville see off Huesca in 1-0 victory

Seville snatched all three points from Huesca in a narrow 1-0 victory on Saturday, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Seville were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Getafe at home and Eibar away, by 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. Huesca, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Real Madrid. After today's result, Seville are in 3rd place on the table and has 45 points while Huesca sit in 20th with 16 points after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Seville continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Munir El Haddadi in the 57th minute. The game ended with a 1-0 victory for Seville.

For Seville Joan Jordan, Youssef En-Nesyri, Suso, Jules Kounde and Fernando came on for Ivan Rakitic, Luuk De Jong, Papu Gomez, Aleix Vidal and Oliver Torres, and Huesca brought on Pablo Insua, Dani Escriche, David Ferreiro, Sergio Gomez and Juan Carlos for Gaston Silva, Shinji Okazaki, Idrissa Doumbia, Jorge Pulido and Mikel Rico.

There were bookings for Luuk De Jong, Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bounou from Seville and Idrissa Doumbia, Rafa Mir, Javi Galan and Pablo Insua for Huesca.

Seville will next play Osasuna away, with Huesca facing Granada at home.