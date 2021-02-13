Visiting AC Milan left with nothing after Spezia Calcio take all 3 points

AC Milan fell to an away defeat at the hands of Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Spezia Calcio were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Sassuolo whilst AC Milan were coming from consecutive wins against Crotone and Bologna. As the table looks today, Spezia Calcio are in 14th place, with 24 points from 22 matches, while AC Milan sit in 1st, with 49 points from 22.

After an uneventful first half, Spezia Calcio continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Giulio Maggiore opening the scoring, 56 minutes in. Later, Spezia Calcio took the lead with a goal form a goal from Simone Bastoni, 67 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Spezia Calcio.

Both managers the full entitlement. For Spezia Calcio Gennaro Acampora came on for Giulio Maggiore, while Milan brought on Soualiho Meite, Mario Mandzukic, Fikayo Tomori, Samu Castillejo and Jens Hauge to replace Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Simon Kjaer, Alexis Saelemaekers and Hakan Calhanoglu.

There were bookings for Luca Vignali, Simone Bastoni and Martin Erlic from Spezia and Diogo Dalot for Milan.

Spezia Calcio will next travel to Fiorentina, while AC Milan will face Internazionale at home.