Victory for Barcelona, in a 5-1 trashing at the Nou Camp

Alaves suffered an away loss to Barca on Saturday at the Nou Camp. Both teams arrived fresh from some positive results. Barcelona were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Real Betis away (3-2), the other to Athletic Club at home (2-1). Alaves, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Real Valladolid in their last match. As the table looks today, Barcelona and Alaves sit 2nd, (46 points) and 16th, (22 points), in the league respectively, after 23 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Barcelona, with Trincao opening the rout, 29 minutes in. Later, Barcelona scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi in the 45th minute just before half-time, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-0.

Alaves took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Luis Rioja in the 57th minute. Barcelona extended the margin thanks to another goal from Trincao, scoring his second goal in minute 74 to establish the 3-1. Later, Barcelona scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a new goal from Lionel Messi, scoring his second goal to make it 4-1. Later, Barcelona took the lead with a goal form a goal from Junior Firpo, 80 minutes in, which sealed the victory for Barcelona.

For Barcelona Samuel Umtiti, Pedri, Miralem Pjanic, Sergino Dest and Ousmane Dembele came on for Sergio Busquets, Moriba Ilaix, Frenkie De Jong, Oscar Mingueza and Antoine Griezmann, while Alaves replaced Victor Laguardia, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, Borja Sainz and Deyverson with Martin Aguirregabiria, Inigo Cordoba, Tomas Pina, Joselu and Lucas Perez.

The referee booked two players from Alaves, Martin Aguirregabiria and Alberto Rodriguez.

Barcelona will next play Cádiz at home, with Alaves facing Real Sociedad away.