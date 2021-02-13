Union Berlin and Schalke share points, in a goal-less draw

Union Berlin were held to 0-0 draw by Schalke down on Saturday at The An der Alten Försterei Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Union Berlin were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Mainz. Schalke were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against RB Leipzig. As the table looks today, Union Berlin are currently 9th with 30 points from 21 matches, while Schalke sit in 18th, with 9 points from 21.

For Union Berlin Petar Musa, Grischa Promel and Cedric Teuchert came on for Joel Pohjanpalo, Christian Gentner and Taiwo Awoniyi, while Schalke brought on Nassim Boujellab and Benito Raman to replace Nabil Bentaleb and William.

There were bookings for Christopher Trimmel, Florian Hubner and Petar Musa from Union Berlin and William and Amine Harit for Schalke.

Union Berlin will next play SC Freiburg away, with Schalke facing Borussia Dortmund at home.