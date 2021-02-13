Tottenham Hotspur ship 3 to Manchester City, with no reply

Man City cruise past Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Manchester City were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Liverpool away (4-1), the other to Burnley away (2-0). Tottenham Hotspur were looking to extend their winning run after a 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion. Following today's result, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy 1st and 8th spots in the table, with 53 points and 36 points respectively after 24 matches.

Manchester City started strong and were rewarded, with Rodri opening the rout, 23 minutes in, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Manchester City started the second half on an intensified spirit, with early goal from Ilkay Gundogan in the 50th minute. Later, Manchester City scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Ilkay Gundogan, scoring his second goal, 66 minutes in. The game ended with a 3-0 victory for Manchester City.

For Manchester City Ferran Torres and Riyad Mahrez came on for Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus, and Spurs brought on Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Gareth Bale for Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele and Erik Lamela.

There were bookings for Bernardo Silva from Man City and Erik Lamela, Eric Dier and Ben Davies for Spurs.

Next up, Manchester City are away to Arsenal, whilst Tottenham Hotspur will travel to face West Ham.