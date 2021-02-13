Torino play out a goal-less draw against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino

Torino were held to 0-0 draw by Genoa down on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino. Torino wanted to improve their league standing after a 3-3 draw against Atalanta. Genoa were coming from consecutive wins against Napoli and Crotone. Following today's result, Torino are currently 17th with 16 points from 22 matches, while Genoa sit in 12th, with 24 points from 22.

For Torino Daniele Baselli, Simone Verdi, Karol Linetty and Nicola Murru came on for Sasa Lukic, Simone Zaza, Tomas Rincon and Cristian Ansaldi, while Genoa replaced Domenico Criscito, Goran Pandev and Mattia Destro for Edoardo Goldaniga, Eldor Shomurodov and Marko Pjaca.

There were bookings for Bremer and Armando Izzo from Torino and Domenico Criscito, Nicolo Rovella, Edoardo Goldaniga and Ivan Radovanovic for Genoa.

Torino will next play Cagliari away, with Genoa facing Hellas Verona at home.