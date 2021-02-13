the Amex Stadium crowd have to settle for a goal-less draw between Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa

On Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa were held to a 0-0 draw at the Amex Stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Burnley. Aston Villa were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Arsenal in their last match. As the table looks today, Brighton & Hove Albion are currently 15th with 26 points from 24 matches, while Aston Villa sit in 8th, with 36 points from 24.

For Brighton, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck came on for Matty Cash, Bertrand Traore and Ross Barkley, while Villa brought on Ahmed Elmohamady, Trezeguet and Morgan Sanson to replace Matty Cash, Bertrand Traore and Ross Barkley.

There were bookings for Steven Alzate and Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Jack Grealish, Douglas Luiz and Morgan Sanson for Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion next face Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are at home to Leicester City.