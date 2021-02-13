Real Valladolid drop points against Eibar: 1-1 at Ipurua Municipal Stadium

On Saturday, Eibar and Real Valladolid were held to a 1-1 draw at Ipurua Municipal Stadium. Both Eibar and Real Valladolid arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Eibar were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-1 to Osasuna in their last match. Real Valladolid lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Alaves. As the table looks today, both teams are on 21 points and sit in 17th and 18th places respectively after 23 matches.

Real Valladolid dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Roque Mesa after only 7 minutes. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Kike in the 23rd minute brought Eibar level, which saw the first half end 1-1. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-1.

For Eibar, Jose Angel and Yoshinori Muto came on for Shon Weissman, Jota and Roque Mesa, while Valladolid brought on Kenan Kodro, Saidy Janko and Michel Herrero to replace Shon Weissman, Jota and Roque Mesa.

There were bookings for Rafa Soares and Alejandro Pozo from Eibar and Kike Perez, Lucas Olaza and Fabian Orellana for Valladolid.

Eibar will next travel to Elche, while Real Valladolid will face Real Madrid at home.