Points secure for Napoli as they ease past Juventus 1-0

Juve fell to an away defeat at the hands of Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday. Napoli were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Genoa. Juventus were coming from consecutive wins against Roma and Sampdoria. Following today's result, Napoli and Juventus currently occupy 4th and 3rd spots in the table, with 40 points and 42 points respectively after 22 matches.

Napoli dominated the first half, beginning with Lorenzo Insigne opening the scoring in the 31st minute to see out the first half 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Napoli, Eljif Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Andrea Petagna and Stanislav Lobotka came on for Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Juve brought on Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski to replace Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Rodrigo Bentancur.

There were bookings for Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Tiemoue Bakayoko from Napoli and Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado and Adrien Rabiot for Juve.

Napoli will next play Atalanta away, with Juventus facing Crotone at home.