Leicester City prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against Liverpool

Liverpool fell to an away defeat at the hands of Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Leicester City wanted to improve their league standing after a scoreless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous match while Liverpool were beaten 4-1 in the previous match against Manchester City. As the table looks today, Leicester City are in 2nd place, with 46 points from 24 matches, while Liverpool sit in 4th, with 40 points from 24.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool took the lead in the second half, beginning with Mohamed Salah opening the scoring in the 67th minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a goal from James Maddison in the 78th minute brought Leicester City level. Later, Leicester City scored again thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy in the 81st minute to establish the 2-1. Later, Leicester City took the lead with a goal form a goal from Harvey Barnes in the 85th minute just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 3-1 victory for the home side.

Both managers the full entitlement. For Leicester, Ayoze Perez, Hamza Choudhury and Nampalys Mendy came on for Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez, while Liverpool brought on Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri to replace James Milner, Curtis Jones and Georginio Wijnaldum.

There were bookings for Jonny Evans from Leicester and Curtis Jones and Ozan Kabak for Liverpool.

Leicester City will next travel to Aston Villa, while Liverpool will face Everton at home.