Its all even at the Mercedes Benz Arena, after Stuttgart draw 1-1 with Hertha Berlin

On Saturday, Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin were held to a 1-1 draw at the Mercedes Benz Arena. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Stuttgart were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Bayern Munich. As the table looks today, Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin are 10th, (26 points) and 15th, (18 points), in the table respectively, after 21 matches.

Stuttgart dominated the first half, beginning with a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic just before half-time

Hertha Berlin took the lead in the second half, following Luca Netz opening the scoring, 82 minutes in, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Stuttgart Tanguy Coulibaly, Daniel Didavi, Alkhaly Momo Cisse and Mateo Klimowicz came on for Silas Wamangituka, Erik Thommy, Philipp Forster and Sasa Kalajdzic, while Hertha Berlin brought on Nemanja Radonjic, Sami Khedira, Mathew Leckie and Luca Netz to replace Krzysztof Piatek, Santiago Ascacibar, Peter Pekarik and Maximilian Mittelstadt.

There were bookings for Konstantinos Mavropanos and Atakan Karazor from Stuttgart and Krzysztof Piatek and Peter Pekarik for Hertha Berlin.

Stuttgart will next play Cologne away, with Hertha Berlin facing RB Leipzig at home.