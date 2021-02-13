Its all even at The Bay Arena, after Bayer Leverkusen draw 2-2 with Mainz

Bayer Leverkusen were held to 2-2 draw by Mainz down on Saturday at The Bay Arena. Both Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz arrived on the back of wins. Bayer Leverkusen were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Mainz were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Union Berlin. As the table looks today, Bayer Leverkusen are in 4th place, with 36 points from 21 matches, while Mainz sit in 17th, with 14 points from 21.

The first half of the game started favourably for Bayer Leverkusen, following a goal from Lucas Alario in the 14th minute and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Bayer Leverkusen took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Patrik Schick, 84 minutes in. However, Mainz hit back, 89 minutes in, with a goal from Robert Glatzel. Later, Mainz scored again and found an equaliser thanks to a goal from Kevin Stoger in the 90th minute just before the final whistle, levelled the score at 2-2 draw.

For Leverkusen, Niklas Lomb, Patrik Schick, Sven Bender, Nadiem Amiri and Demarai Gray came on for Danny Latza, Karim Onisiwo, Leandro Martins and Adam Szalai, while Mainz replaced Jean-Paul Boetius, Robert Glatzel, Kevin Stoger and Jonathan Michael Burkardt with Danny Latza, Karim Onisiwo, Leandro Martins and Adam Szalai.

There were bookings for Jonathan Tah, Wendell, Edmond Tapsoba, Patrik Schick and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Leverkusen and Kevin Stoger for Mainz.

Next up, Bayer Leverkusen are away to Augsburg, whilst Mainz will travel to face Borussia Mönchengladbach.