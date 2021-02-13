Home defeat for Granada, as Atletico Madrid secure the win (2-1)

Atletico beat Granada with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Granada wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Levante. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Celta Vigo. As things stand, Granada and Atletico Madrid currently occupy 8th and 1st spots in the table, with 30 points and 54 points respectively after 23 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Atletico Madrid continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Marcos Llorente opening the scoring, 63 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a goal from Yangel Herrera, 66 minutes in brought Granada level. However, Atletico Madrid in the 75th minute found the back of the net thanks to a Angel Correa goal to hand victory to the visitors.

As for substitutions, for Granada, Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Antonio Puertas, Alberto Soro and Domingos Quina came on for Yan Eteki, Angel Montoro, Robert Kenedy, Darwin Machis and Dimitri Foulquier, while Atletico brought on Sime Vrsaljko to replace Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The referee booked Luis Suarez, Saul Niguez, Stefan Savic, Koke and Yannick Carrasco for Atletico Madrid.

Granada will next play Huesca away, with Atletico Madrid facing Levante at home.