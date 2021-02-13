Frustrated Borussia Dortmund share points with Hoffenheim after 2-2 draw

On Saturday, Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim were held to a 2-2 draw at The Signal Iduna Park. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Borussia Dortmund arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to SC Freiburg. Hoffenheim, on the other hand, were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt. After today's result, Borussia Dortmund are in 6th place, with 33 points from 21 matches, while Hoffenheim sit in 12th, with 23 points from 21.

Borussia Dortmund dominated the first half, beginning with Jadon Sancho opening the scoring, 24 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Munas Dabbur in the 31st minute brought Hoffenheim level to see out the first half 1-1.

The second half started in favour of Hoffenheim, thanks to a goal from Ihlas Bebou, 51 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Erling Haaland, 81 minutes in brought Borussia Dortmund level, levelled the score at 2-2 draw.

For Borussia Dortmund Marco Reus, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nico Schulz came on for Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Thomas Delaney and Jude Bellingham, while Hoffenheim brought on Mijat Gacinovic and Robert Skov to replace Pavel Kaderabek and Munas Dabbur.

There were bookings for Thomas Delaney, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland from Dortmund and Sebastian Rudy, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch, Diadie Samassekou, Munas Dabbur and Mijat Gacinovic for Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund will next play Schalke away, with Hoffenheim facing Werder Bremen at home.