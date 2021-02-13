Burnley run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Selhurst Park

Burnley strolled past Crystal Palace with a 3-0 win on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace were looking to get back winning ways after losing 2-0 to Leeds United in their last match. Burnley, on the other hand, were unable to beat Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw. As things stand, Crystal Palace and Burnley are 13th, (29 points) and 15th, (26 points), in the table respectively, after 24 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Burnley, with early goal from Johann Gudmundsson in the 5th minute. Later, Burnley scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Jay Rodriguez to make it 2-0. Later, Burnley took the lead with a goal form a goal from Matthew Lowton in the 47th minute just before half-time. The score at half time was 3-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 3-0.

For Crystal Palace Andros Townsend and Jean-Philippe Mateta came on for Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke, while Burnley brought on Robbie Brady, Kevin Long and Phil Bardsley to replace Johann Gudmundsson, Ben Mee and Erik Pieters.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Crystal Palace will next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Burnley will face West Bromwich Albion at home.