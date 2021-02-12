Visiting Elche left with nothing after Celta Vigo take all 3 points

Elche on away loss to Celta at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Friday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Celta Vigo were looking for a victory after a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid. Elche secured a point against Villarreal in their previous match. As it stands, Celta Vigo are in 9th place, with 29 points from 23 matches, while Elche sit in 19th, with 18 points from 23.

Celta Vigo scored first, beginning with Santi Mina opening the scoring in the 45th minute. Later, Celta Vigo scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Brais Mendez in the 45th minute just before half-time, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-0.

The second half started all good for Elche, thanks to Emiliano Rigoni opening the scoring in the 51st minute. Celta Vigo extended the margin thanks to a new goal from Santi Mina, scoring his second goal in the 68th minute to establish the 3-1, sealing a resounding 3-1 victory for the home side.

For Celta, Augusto Solari, Fran Beltran, Facundo Ferreyra, Miguel Baeza and Joseph Aidoo came on for Josan, Johan Mojica, Diego Gonzalez and Guido Carrillo, while Elche replaced Josema, Tete Morente, Dani Calvo and Pere Milla with Josan, Johan Mojica, Diego Gonzalez and Guido Carrillo.

There were bookings for Brais Mendez, Facundo Ferreyra and Iago Aspas from Celta and Emiliano Rigoni and Gonzalo Verdu for Elche.

Celta Vigo will next play Valencia away, with Elche facing Eibar at home.