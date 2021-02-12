RB Leipzig take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Augsburg

Leipzig defeat Augsburg 2-1 on Friday at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Schalke away (3-0), the other to Bayer Leverkusen at home (1-0). Augsburg, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Wolfsburg. After today's result, RB Leipzig are in 2nd place on the table and has 44 points while Augsburg sit in 13th with 22 points after 21 matches.

RB Leipzig dominated the first half, beginning with Dani Olmo opening the scoring, 38 minutes in. Later, RB Leipzig took the lead with a goal form a goal from Christopher Nkunku in the 43rd minute just before half-time, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Augsburg took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Daniel Caligiuri, 77 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer and Alexander Sorloth came on for Laszlo Benes, Carlos Gruezo, Marek Suchy and Tobias Strobl, while Augsburg replaced Ruben Vargas, Rani Khedira, Florian Niederlechner and Marco Richter with Laszlo Benes, Carlos Gruezo, Marek Suchy and Tobias Strobl.

There were bookings for Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban and Tyler Adams from Leipzig and Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Marek Suchy, Rafal Gikiewicz and Laszlo Benes for Augsburg.

RB Leipzig will next play Hertha Berlin away, with Augsburg facing Bayer Leverkusen at home.