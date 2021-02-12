Bologna fail to take all 3 points, after 1-1 draw with Benevento

Bologna were held to 1-1 draw by Benevento down on Friday at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Bologna were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Benevento, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Sampdoria. At the moment, both teams are on 24 points and sit in 13th and 14th places respectively after 22 matches.

Bologna scored first, beginning with early goal from Nicola Sansone in the 1st minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Benevento took the lead in the second half, following Nicolas Viola opening the scoring in the 60th minute, levelled the score at 1-1 draw.

For Bologna Andrea Poli, Riccardo Orsolini, Emanuel Vignato and Rodrigo Palacio came on for Nicolas Dominguez, Andreas Olsen, Nicola Sansone and Jerdy Schouten, and Benevento brought on Marco Sau, Roberto Insigne, Daam Foulon, Luca Caldirola and Bryan Dabo for Iago Falque, Gianluca Caprari, Federico Barba, Alessandro Tuia and Perparim Hetemaj.

There were bookings for Nicolas Dominguez, Roberto Soriano and Emanuel Vignato from Bologna and Pasquale Schiattarella and Lorenzo Montipo for Benevento.

Bologna will next travel to Sassuolo, while Benevento will face Roma at home.