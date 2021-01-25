The Story of How TSMC Came to Dominate the World

A silicon wafer made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is arranged for a photograph at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photographer: Maurice Tsai/Bloomberg

In every conversation about computer chips, it always comes back to the dominant player: TSMC. Founded in the 1980s, it's far and away the biggest and most advanced manufacturer. And, as our guest points out, it's virtually impossible to find any piece of consumer tech hardware that Taiwan Semi hasn't touched in some way. On this episode, we speak with Tim Culpan, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who has been reporting from Taipei for over 20 years, about how the company came to be, why it's so dominant, its geopolitical importance, and what could plausibly dislodge it.