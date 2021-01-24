Sunday January 24, 2021
AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAARGENTINA
Breaking newsRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Breaking News

NCR Is Said Close to Reaching $1.7 Billion Deal with Cardtronics

By Newsroom Infobae
January 24, 2021
A bank customer uses the keypad on an automated teller machine (ATM) in Aarhus, Denmark, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Denmark is re-introducing a number of coronavirus-related restrictions following the worst spike in infections since the height of the pandemic. Photographer: Cathrine Ertmann/Bloomberg
A bank customer uses the keypad on an automated teller machine (ATM) in Aarhus, Denmark, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Denmark is re-introducing a number of coronavirus-related restrictions following the worst spike in infections since the height of the pandemic. Photographer: Cathrine Ertmann/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Cardtronics Plc is in talks to accept a $1.7 billion offer from NCR Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, after ATM operator outbid Apollo Global Management Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP.

The companies could announce a deal as early as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Apollo’s consortium decided not to raise its offer, they added.

NCR earlier this month offered to buy Cardtronics for $39-per-share, topping the $35-per-share that Apollo and its partner had put up last year.

Cardtronics shares closed trading Friday at $40.86 in New York, giving the Hatfield, England-based company a market value of about $1.8 billion.

A representative for Cardtronics and Apollo declined to comment. NCR and Hudson Executive couldn’t immediately be reached.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

APO
CATM
NCR
ALLTOP
BUSINESS
COS
INDUSTRIES
TEC
TECSVC
TOP
WWTOP
WWTOPAM
WWTOPEU