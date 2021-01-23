Zimbabwe President Says Help Is on the Way as Pandemic Rages On

(Bloomberg) --

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said “help is on the way,” as the country reels from a rise in coronavirus infections and deaths that have claimed the lives of two members of his cabinet.

In a televised address on Saturday, Mnangagwa said government was engaging countries that have developed vaccines and once secured, they would be given first to health-care workers.

“Help and relief are on the way,” he said. “Our experts who have been assessing different vaccines are very close to finalizing the course to recommend to our nation.”

The Southern African nation has seen a surge in infections that health authorities attribute to increased movement during the holidays. Hospitals are under strain as a lack of beds and equipment threaten to overwhelm the weak public health system.

A 30-day strict lockdown imposed earlier this month was having an effect. “We are ready to prescribe stronger measures should that become necessary,” he said.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry on Jan. 22 the country had recorded 30,523 infections and 962 fatalities.