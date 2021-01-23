Sonangol Reaffirms Interest in Keeping Galp Stake, Diario Says

(Bloomberg) --

Angolan state-owned oil company Sonangol reiterated its “strategic interest” in continuing to be an investor in Galp Energia SGPS SA through the Amorim Energia BV venture, Sonangol Chairman Sebastiao Gaspar Martins said in an interview with Diario de Noticias.

Sonangol and other investors hold an indirect stake in Galp through Amorim Energia, which owns 33% of the Portuguese oil company. Sonangol also holds 19% of Portuguese lender Banco Comercial Portugues SA.

Martins said that if Sonangol ever has to sell its stake in Banco Comercial, it will do so in close coordination with the government and with its partners in the bank, according to the Portuguese newspaper.

Sonangol will continue carrying out a plan to sell certain assets this year and in 2022, Diario reported.