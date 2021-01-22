U.K. Says Coronavirus May No Longer Be Spreading Exponentially

Government messaging on the side one a bus stop on Oxford Street in London, U.K., on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Londoners have received one tenth of all vaccine shots administered in England, despite facing a crisis thats pushing the capitals hospitals to the brink of collapse. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The coronavirus pandemic may no longer be spreading exponentially in the U.K., according to government data suggesting the country’s third lockdown is working.

The official estimate of the “R rate” -- which measures how many people each infected person passes the virus on to -- fell to between 0.8 and 1, the results released on Friday showed. When R is above 1 the virus spreads exponentially.

The data will provide some welcome news to Boris Johnson’s government, which was forced to put the country into another lockdown at the start of January after a highly infectious new strain of the disease took hold.