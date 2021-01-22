Viernes 22 de Enero de 2021
AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAARGENTINA
Breaking newsRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Breaking News

Trump Impeachment to Be Delivered to Senate Monday, Schumer Says

Por Newsroom Infobae
22 de Enero de 2021
Chuck Schumer Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
Chuck Schumer Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The House article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, triggering the process leading to a trial.

Schumer said he’s discussed the timing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He didn’t address a proposal from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell to delay the start of a trial for three weeks.

“Make no mistake a trial will be held,” Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday. “Senators will have to decide whether Donald J. Trump incited the insurrection against the United States.”

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ALLTOP
EXE
GEN
GLOBALMACR
GOV
NORTHAM
POL
TOP
US
WORLD
WWTOP
WWTOPAM
WWTOPAS
WWTOPEU